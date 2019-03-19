Competency evaluation for man accused of setting Portage County deputy on fire

RAVENNA, OH (WOIO) - The suspect accused of setting a Portage County deputy on fire will have a competency evaluation hearing on Friday.
Jay Brannon has been indicted on five counts of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated arson and one count of felonious assault.
According to Portage County Sheriff David Doak, Brannon threw an ignited container of a flammable liquid on Sergeant Jim Acklin on Feb. 14.
Acklin was at Brannon’s home on St. Rt 44 in Rootstown serving a warrant.
The liquid set Acklin’s clothes on fire.
Other deputies and officers helped Acklin put out the flames.
EMS then transported him to Akron Children’s Burn Unit, where he spent four days recovering.
Two other officers were treated and released at University Hospitals for smoke inhalation.
Brannon was taken into custody at the scene.
He is being held on a $2 million bond.
Sheriff Doak said this attack stands out because it’s not something officers typically prepare for. In fact, in his 50 years of service, he hasn’t seen an attack like this. He said in the past decade, he’s only seen assaults on officers get worse.
