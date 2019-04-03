Woman says boy found in NKY, possibly missing for years, was acting ‘fidgety’

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) - UPDATE: According to the FBI, DNA results have been returned indicating the person found in Northern Kentucky in question is not Timmothy Pitzen.
The Aurora Police are going to continue to lead the investigation into the Timmothy’s disappearance.
“A local investigation continues into this person’s true identity. To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family. Unfortunately, that day will not be today,” FBI Louisville said.
Anyone with genuine information about the case is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
PREVIOUS STORY:
A Chicago-area boy missing for nearly a decade may have been found in the Tri-State.
Timmothy Pitzen was reported missing May 12, 2011 when he was 6 years old. He would be 14 years old today. His mother, Amy Fry-Pitzben, was found dead in a Rockford, Ill. hotel room after committing suicide at the time her son was reported missing, according to CBS Chicago.
Aurora Police Public Information Officer Bill Rowley said two police detectives are on their way to the Cincinnati area to assist with the investigation.
The male child in question was found on the west side of Newport early Wednesday. Newport police say a neighbor spotted him and noticed he didn’t belong in the neighborhood.
Sharon Hall, of Newport, says she thought he was trying to steal her neighbor’s car.
“From out the window, I couldn’t see who was standing to the curb,” she said. “But I looked out and came back in and ... there was a young man standing by my neighbor’s car.”
Hall described the boy as acting fidgety and moving around.
She says the whole situation tears at her heart.
“It makes me want to give my heart to him and have him start all over so he can have a better life,” she said.
You can watch the full interview with Hall below:
A source tells FOX19 the boy was spotted around 7 a.m. near the area of 8th Street and Columbia Street. He told police he’d been held captive.
According to an incident report from the Sharonville Police Department, the boy said he escaped from two kidnappers that have been holding him for seven years. They boy described the two kidnappers as two white males with body-builder type builds. One had black curly hair, a Mt. Dew shirt and jeans, and has a spider web tattoo on his neck. The other was short in stature and had a snake tattoo on his arms.
Police said the vehicle they were driving is described as a newer model Ford SUV with WI plates. It’s white with yellow transfer paint and has a dent on the back bumper. According to the report, the boy escaped and kept running across a bridge into Kentucky and said they’d been staying at a Red Roof Inn but did not know where.
Police said after checking Red Roof Inn’s and surrounding hotels, nothing was found.
The boy was taken to a hospital in Newport to be checked out and police say he is being interviewed by detectives and other uniformed officers.
Police say at this moment they aren’t sure he is who he says he is. They don’t believe he is a missing person from the Tri-State.
No officials will confirm whether the boy is claiming to be Pitzen.
A source says DNA is being rushed to the lab and they hope to have it back at some point Wednesday.
