Vitamin supplements probably not all that helpful, research shows

A new study shows what deep in your heart, you might have already suspect - the supplements you take probably aren't helping much.
According to research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, vitamins and minerals in pills can't compete with the ones you get from food.
Scientists studied 30,000 people for 11 years.
After they adjusted for factors like education and demographics, they concluded there is no positive connection between supplements and longevity.
Vitamin A, vitamin K, magnesium, zinc and copper do seem to prevent early death, but only when they are consumed naturally in food.
Some supplements even seem to have negative risks.
High doses of calcium supplements boost the chance of dying from cancer, while taking vitamin D supplements when you don't need them is associated with dying sooner.
As always, a healthy diet remains undefeated.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.