A cold blooded killer: Inside George Brinkman’s confession to killing a mother and her two daughters

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - What does it take to catch a killer?

A mother and her two daughters were brutally murdered one summer day in 2017 in North Royalton.

42-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters Taylor, 21 and Kylie Pifer, 18, were found dead inside their home.

Taylor and Kylie Pifer and their mom Suzanne Taylor. (Facebook)

A family friend went on the run and suspicion around him grew.

George Brinkman was later convicted of the crime.

Investigator Sara Goldenberg gives us a look inside the entire police case file, to show us how investigators solved the case and got Brinkman to confess.

It’s a 3-part investigation you’ll only see on 19 News.

WATCH EPISODE 1 HERE:

When we left you in Episode 1, police were still on the hunt for their main suspect, George Brinkman.

Then they hear about the murders of a Stark County couple, and start looking into whether that could be connected.

All signs are now pointing to Brinkman, but he doesn’t make it easy for detectives to catch him.

He puts more lives on the line when he gets into a standoff with police.

WATCH EPISODE 2 HERE:

Now, the stunning confession from George Brinkman.

When we left you in Episode 2, Brinkman had just taken a polygraph and asked for a lawyer.

George Brinkman at the North Royalton jail. (North Royalton Police)

What does it take to get him to confess, and how did he try to cover it up?

We continue the story in our final chapter of TO CATCH A KILLER.

WATCH EPISODE 3 HERE:

Two days and more than seven hours of questioning from the FBI and they have their guy.

The undercover cop who worked the case says Brinkman’s motive isn’t crystal clear.

“I don't think you're ever going to know why, that's the only blank we can never fill in,” he said.

“That's why you do your best to get justice for these families. Yup, and I think we did too. I think we did,” said Sgt. FloAnn Rybicki.

The murder weapons were never found.

Detectives think Brinkman ditched them at a campground.

George Brinkman was sentenced to death for the murders of Suzanne, Taylor and Kylie.

He was also questioned by detectives with the Stark County Sheriff's Office for the murders of Gene and Bobby John, during the interrogation you just saw parts of.

That case is still open, and Brinkman has not entered a plea yet.

He'll be in court for a pretrial hearing on May 2.

