Northeast Ohio college campus ranked safest in the country, according to study

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A study done by ADT security services’ blog called Your Local Security conducted a study on the nation’s safest college campuses in 2019.
The data was collected by studies from the US Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security analysis and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.
The main campuses of public, private, and non-profit colleges across the country that offer associate and bachelor degrees and have at least 5,000 students were looked at for the study.
The report said 435 schools met the criteria for the study that considered four main factors to determine campus safety:
- hate crimes per enrolled students
- violence against women per enrolled females
- property crime per population
- violent crime per population
According to the report, those four factors were calculated based on every 1,000 students, females, or residents in each location.
The report said 90% of the final score was made up of reported hate crimes, instances of violence against women, and violent crime.
The report listed the top 25 safest colleges across the country as well as the safest college in each state.
The only exceptions were colleges in Alaska, Hawaii, North Carolina and Wyoming due to insufficient data.
At the top of the list for safest campus was Lakeland Community College in Kirtland:
“Founded in 1967, this two-year public college tops our list thanks to a combination of on-campus safety and an overall low-crime community. Lakeland’s campus police force works closely with the city police, creating a cohesive security team that operates in lockstep rather than as two separate divisions. Among the 7,581 enrolled students, there were zero reported hate crimes and instances of violence against women.”
The report also found that 16 of the schools studied reported zero hate crimes or instances against women.
