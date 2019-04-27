19 News receives 12 regional Emmy® Awards nominations

The awards ceremony is being held June 15 in Cleveland.

By Digital Team | April 27, 2019 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 5:39 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 News received 12 regional Emmy® Awards nominations to be awarded by The Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on June 15.

The Lower Great Lakes Chapter covers television stations in the Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown, and Lima markets in Ohio. It also includes Indiana stations in Indianapolis, Lafayette and Ft. Wayne, as well as Erie, Pennsylvania.

19 News Nominations:

Newscast - Evening - Market 1-20; 19 News @ 11pm: Storms & Ruptured Gas Line; Scott Carlson, Executive Producer

Arts/Entertainment - News Single Story/Series/Feature; Cleveland’s Murals: Exposing Hidden Corners of the City & Boosting Business; Sia Nyorkor, Reporter; Kevin Rans, Photojournalist; Christopher Reymann, Photographer; Michael Dakota, Photographer

Crime - News Single Story/Series; Deadly Instagram Date; Misty Stiver, Producer; Tiffani Tucker, Reporter; Devin Lamb, Photographer

Health/Science - News Series; Turning a New Leaf; Chris Tanaka, Reporter; Chris Stabile, Videographer/Editor

Lifestyle Program - Program/Special; Cleveland Cooks Holiday Special; Jen Stocum, Reporter/Producer; Christopher Reymann, Photographer Kevin Rans, Photographer

Magazine Program - Program/Special; Destination Put-In-Bay; Heather Macks, Videographer/Director/Producer/Editor; Christopher Kline, Videographer, Graphics; Beth McLeod, Host

Nostalgia Program - Program/Special/Series; 43 @ 50; Joann Larsen, Producer; Christopher Dolciato, Producer; Robert Weske, Producer

Journalistic Enterprise - No Time Limit; Sara Goldenberg Composite; Sara Goldenberg, Investigative Reporter

Talent - Anchor – Weather; Northeast Ohio Weather WOIO; 2018 Beth McLeod, Meteorologist

Talent - Performer/Host/Narrator; Destination Put-In-Bay; Beth McLeod, Talent

Talent - Reporter – Live; Damon Maloney Reports Live; Damon Maloney, Reporter

Technical Achievement; 2018 Cleveland Marathon; Jim Stunek, Director of Technology; Pete Sartschev, News Operations Manager

