Caught on camera: Truck catches fire, explodes in Burger King drive-thru

BEEBE, AR (KARK/CNN) - A 78-year-old man from Arkansas says he’s thankful he’s alive after a propane tank in his pick-up truck caught fire then exploded in a Burger King drive-thru.
Ron Daniel, 78, got out of the hospital Friday night. He suffered first degree burns all over his body earlier that day, due to a leaking propane tank.
"I got little blisters on me in different places,” Daniel said. “I got blisters under my eyes that’s got pus, water, in them.”
The 78-year-old says everything went down hill after he made a stop at Burger King in Beebe, AR.
"I had picked up a bottle of propane, and I was going to go by Burger King and get me a couple of Whoppers,” Daniel said.
While waiting for his flame-grilled burgers in the drive-thru, Daniel heard a hissing noise and realized the propane tank was leaking. He tried to check the shut off valve.
"I stuck my hand in and touched it. It burst into flames,” Daniel said.
Daniel got out of the truck and leaned against a light nearby, waiting for emergency services. But before he knew it, Daniel’s pick-up truck exploded.
"I looked up and saw debris in the air, and I just took off running,” Daniel said.
Beebe Police and Fire put out the flames, which completely destroyed the pick-up truck and caused damage to Burger King.
Daniel says he’s upset the fast food restaurant sustained damage, but he’s thankful no one else got hurt.
“Sorry, I caused so many problems,” he said.
Daniel says doctors will make sure his burns are healing correctly in a few days.
