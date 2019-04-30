Cleveland Indians and MLB donate $5M for community enrichment projects ahead of 2019 MLB All Star Game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians and Major League Baseball have announced a plan to donate millions into Greater Cleveland.
According to a press release, $5M will be donated to help improve youth baseball and softball fields throughout the city, a Boys and Girls Club, and a Student Veterans Center at Baldwin Wallace University.
Per press released, details on the upcoming projects can be found below:
- All-Star Student Veterans Center at Baldwin Wallace University (Berea, Ohio) – The plan is to transform both levels of the university-owned, single-family home into a new Student Veterans Center, complete with quiet rooms, lounge areas, a full kitchen, bathrooms, and a gaming area.
- All-Star Field at Luke Easter Park (Cleveland, Ohio) – Field #7 at Luke Easter Park will be renovated. Refurbishments will include new turf, which will ensure safe play despite poor weather conditions, as well as new dugouts and bleachers.
- Talty Field All-Star Field (Cleveland, Ohio) – The project will include a new, completely artificially-turfed field, which will be utilized by the Cleveland Baseball Federation RBI teams and special baseball or softball events.
- All-Star Digital Arts Suite at Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland’s East Tech Teen Center (Cleveland, Ohio) – East Tech will soon house a sound recording studio with brand-new equipment, Mac desktop computers, and a lounge area.
The projects will be showcased ahead of the 90th MLB All Star Game, set to take place in Cleveland on July 9.
