Cleveland Indians and MLB donate $5M for community enrichment projects ahead of 2019 MLB All Star Game
The Cleveland Indians are looking for a few good volunteers for the 2019 All-Star Game in July. (Source: Cleveland Indians)
By Randy Buffington | April 30, 2019 at 5:30 AM EDT - Updated June 28 at 9:17 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians and Major League Baseball have announced a plan to donate millions into Greater Cleveland.

According to a press release, $5M will be donated to help improve youth baseball and softball fields throughout the city, a Boys and Girls Club, and a Student Veterans Center at Baldwin Wallace University.

2019 All-Star Legacy Initiative

Per press released, details on the upcoming projects can be found below:

  • All-Star Student Veterans Center at Baldwin Wallace University (Berea, Ohio) – The plan is to transform both levels of the university-owned, single-family home into a new Student Veterans Center, complete with quiet rooms, lounge areas, a full kitchen, bathrooms, and a gaming area.
  • All-Star Field at Luke Easter Park (Cleveland, Ohio) – Field #7 at Luke Easter Park will be renovated. Refurbishments will include new turf, which will ensure safe play despite poor weather conditions, as well as new dugouts and bleachers.
  • Talty Field All-Star Field (Cleveland, Ohio) – The project will include a new, completely artificially-turfed field, which will be utilized by the Cleveland Baseball Federation RBI teams and special baseball or softball events.
  • All-Star Digital Arts Suite at Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland’s East Tech Teen Center (Cleveland, Ohio) – East Tech will soon house a sound recording studio with brand-new equipment, Mac desktop computers, and a lounge area.

The projects will be showcased ahead of the 90th MLB All Star Game, set to take place in Cleveland on July 9.

