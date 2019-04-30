Dump truck removed from under bridge overpass after being stuck for several hours in Cleveland; driver suffers 10 broken ribs (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - ODOT and emergency crews cleared the scene near Pershing Avenue on I-77 where an unusual accident took place.
A dump truck rammed into a overpass, wedging the dump bed of the truck under the pedestrian bridge.
A Slavic Village resident caught the moment the truck hit the overpass on his home camera.
According to his wife, the 76 year-old driver suffered 10 broken ribs, and was cited for failing to yield. The truck had a sign on the rear that read Interstate Safety and Service Company. According to a police report, three people hurt.
It took hours for crews to safely get it down. ODOT’s structural engineers checked out the potential damage.
They checked the steel girders, which were fine as far as the eye could see. They looked at the steel bearing supporting the bridge, and again, no visible problems. The only damage appears to be a small cross bar, and it was only slightly bowed in the middle.
The driver’s cab was facing the sky on East 49th and Chard Avenue.
There were no injuries reported.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said the pedestrian overpass suffered only minor damage that did not impact the integrity of the bridge.
