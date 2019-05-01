Suspect arrested after campus scare that temporarily shut down Kent State University-Ashtabula on Wednesday

ASHTABULA, OH (WOIO) - Kent State University-Ashtabula officials issued a temporary lockdown Wednesday after a loud boom was heard a few blocks away from campus.
On Thursday, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell confirmed a man -- who is in his 20′s -- is now in custody.
However, the name of the suspect is not being released at this time, as he has not yet been charged.
No injures were reported during or after the incident.
