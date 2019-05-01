‘Where’s Molly? Where’s Molly?': 10,000 people estimated at #AllOutMay1 teacher’s rally at the South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thousands of teachers from across South Carolina joined together at the South Carolina State House on Wednesday for the #AllOutMay1 teacher’s rally, organized by SC for Ed.
SC for Ed organizers comfirmed that more than 6,700 people are participating in the rally. A tweet from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety says they’ve estimated 10,000 people participated in the rally.
Many were chanting “SC FOR ED” and another loud chourus also rang out - chants of “Where’s Molly? Where’s Molly?" - speaking of South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman.
The rally comes as lawmakers mull over an 80-page bill which looks to reform South Carolina’s education system. Members of SC for Ed, however, believe more needs to be done.
For over a decade, educators in this state have been continuously pushed aside and neglected as we give our best to the students we love so dearly including: the clothes off our backs, the money in our wallets, and the tears in our eyes,” the organization said in a statement. “We all know that we can not sufficiently educate our students without the resources our school so desperately need, thus the legislature needs to appropriately fund education and pass effective educational policy.”
In a statement released Monday morning, Spearman said she “cannot support teachers walking out on their obligations to South Carolina students, families, and the thousands of hardworking bus drivers, cafeteria workers, counselors, aides, and custodial staff whose livelihoods depend on our schools being operational.”
SCforED issued a statement about the rally this afternoon via Twitter:
Representative James E. Clyburn tweeted in support of the rally saying:
