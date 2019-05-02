Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett wants to invite you to his ‘Game of Thrones’ watch party and costume contest

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Try to name two things that are surrounded by more hype right now than the Cleveland Browns and the generational television series “Game of Thrones.” It’s tough to do.
Now, star defensive end Myles Garrett wants to bring the two together.
Garrett took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he wants to host a watch party with the public for the “Game of Thrones” series finale.
He even pitched a costume contest, with the best male and female character costumes winning a signed jersey.
Garrett suggested a $3 entry fee for the potential watch party. All proceeds would be donated to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation, a charity for breast cancer research.
The final episode is expected to air on May 19.
Garrett held a similar event recently when he invited all of Twitter to Kirtland so his puppy Gohan could socialize with other dogs.
