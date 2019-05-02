Cleveland man accused of sexually assaulting 3 young sisters pleads not guilty to 38 felony counts

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland man facing dozens of disturbing sex crime-related charges was arraigned in court Thursday morning.
59-year-old Donnie Sims is accused of sexually assaulting three young girls, between the ages of 11 and 14.
He was indicted on 38 counts, including rape, gross sexual imposition, child pornography and weapons violations
Sims pleaded not guilty to all charges.
His bond was set at $250,000.
