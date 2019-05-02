Cleveland teen turns down a million dollar ride to one college but accepts a full scholarship to Harvard

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It won’t be long before high school graduates will be heading off to college.
Watoula Obasa is graduating from the Cleveland Metropolitan School Districts’s School of Science and Medicine.
This one local graduate had the option to attend some of the top college choices in the country.
"So, for all the people in my school to be able to say they’ve been accepted into college and will be enrolled in the fall, that’s just so amazing,” Obasa said.
The soft spoken Obasa is pretty amazing himself.
He was accepted by every Ivy league school to which he applied.
He chose Harvard, turning down a million dollar scholarship from another school.
Obasa wants to be a doctor.
“After practicing, hopefully as an OBGYN, I want to go into public policy to address some of the health care.
When asked who inspired him to attend Harvard, Obaba was quick to answer.
My inspiration is my mother.
When we immigrated to the United States we didn’t have a lot and she always worked hard.
She persevered.
“She did a nursing program for one year while holding a part-time job and taking care of my family, she showed me that perseverance and hard work will never fail and to always strive to be better in my education because education can open doors for family members and others in society in ways we can’t imagine,” Obasa said.
Wanoula understands you are judged by the company you keep.
His friend Michael is also going to an Ivy League school, Stanford.
Obasa praises his school and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District
“One reason I chose to go to Harvard is the wealth of opportunities and resources there for Black students.
Specifically, for me, they have a Nigerian student association there, black men’s forum and a black student association.”
Obasa said he heard a lecture by Dr. Cornell West and that helped seal the deal.
“I plan to study cellular and molecular biology with a secondary in global health,” Obasa said.
You can tell from just a few minutes of talking with Wanoula, he is destined for great things... just ask his college adviser Melinda Franco.
“He’s going to do some amazing things. He’s going to light the world on fire. Honestly, I tell him all the time he’s very talented, gifted and humbled. He has the whole package,” Melinda Franco, a college adviser said.
And his heart is in the right place.
Obasa will be leaving Cleveland soon, but his family is still her and he will be coming home for the holidays.
In the meantime he knows he has to keep his eyes on the prize, becoming the best doctor he can.
