Couple contends embryos destroyed in UH freezer malfunction were people, court disagrees

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The 8th District Ohio Court of Appeals ruled Thursday against Rick and Wendy Penniman, who were seeking a declaration regarding their embryos, which were lost in a freezer malfunction at University Hospitals last year.
The couple contended the life of a person begins at conception, and they argued the embryos should have been regarded as patients.
The court,upheld the earlier Cuyahoga County Common Pleas ruling that the frozen embryos were not people.
This case stems from an incident in March 2018 where a nitrogen storage tank failed, leading to the destruction of thousands of eggs and embryos.
The hospital system faces numerous lawsuits in relation to the freezer failure, which are now being processed through the courts.
