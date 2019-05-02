Cuyahoga County Jail employees appear in court on serious charges

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three employees of the Cuyahoga County Jail are scheduled to be in court this morning at 8:30. The felony and misdemeanor charges are related to the workers interaction with inmates during emergency situations.
A grand jury indicted associate warden Eric Ivey and corrections officers John Wilson and Jason Jozwiak.
Jozwiak is charged with falsification and interfering with civil rights.
They both pleaded not guilty in court Thursday, May 2.
According to a news release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Ivey was indicted for offenses that occurred on Aug. 28, 2018, and April 17, 2019.
According to the indictment, Ivey, a warden at the time of the first offense, ordered a corrections officer to turn off his personal body camera during an emergency incident that included the death of an inmate. He’s accused of making false statements to investigators regarding the incident.
Ivey’s charges include tampering with evidence and falsification.
Wilson and Jozwiak were indicted for offenses that occurred on Feb. 5, 2018.
The attorney general’s office said, “Wilson allegedly struck an inmate repeatedly in his head, knocking out his teeth and causing another tooth to be forcefully lodged into the inmate’s nasal cavity, resulting in surgery and facial reconstruction.”
Jozwiak is accused of refusing to allow a nurse to care for the inmate while they “sat in a restraint chair with a broken nose and broken teeth.”
Wilson is charged with felonious assault, interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint.
His case was continued in court for a later date.
