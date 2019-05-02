Dangerous murder suspect on the run captured by US Marshals on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Omni Tajor Turner was tracked down by U.S. Marshals on Thursday, one day after Sandusky Police sounded the alarm that he might be in the area.
Turner was wanted out of Waynesboro, Miss. for murder and aggravated assault; he also had warrants out of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for assault.
Turner and another man are accused of killing a 34-year old man in Waynesboro on Easter Sunday. It is alleged that the incident stemmed from a gang feud.
On Thursday afternoon, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force got a tip that Turner was hiding out in an apartment near East 74th Street and St. Clair Avenue, and arrested him without further incident.
Turner was taken straight to the Lorain County Jail and is pending extradition back to Mississippi.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Our task force wasted no time joining in the manhunt for this violent fugitive from Mississippi. As soon as we heard he was hiding out in the Cleveland area we immediately started looking for him which lead to a safe and speedy arrest.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.