Ohio man narrowly misses train, counts blessings in stable condition

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Emergency crews were at the scene near West 25th and Queen Avenue where a pedestrian was believed to be struck by a train.
According to police, no one was hit. A pedestrian who was nearby dodged the train right before impact.
He was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.
Police say the train was headed westbound at the time.
According to police, the victim was transported to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition.
Norfolk Southern Raiilway responded to the to the scene along with Cleveland Police, Fire and EMS.
They say the train tracks are still shut down at this time.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.