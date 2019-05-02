19 Investigates gift of life versus cause of death

Tonight at 11, an Amherst mother wants to know how her healthy daughter with no medical problems died

Family accuses local coroner of allowing organ donation at the expense of finding out why a teenager died
By Alan Cohn | May 2, 2019 at 7:18 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 9:27 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - More than four years after the outgoing 17-year-old died in her bedroom inside her family’s Amherst home, her mother Jennifer still doesn’t have the answer to the most basic question.

“It’s a struggle. I still feel I need to know why,” said Jennifer Stewart.

Tonight at 11, Stewart explains how she doesn’t know how and why her daughter died because before a full and complete autopsy was done, the teenager’s heart and other organs and tissue were removed for donation.

