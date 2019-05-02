Killer will be eligible for parole in 18 years for fatally shooting Cleveland pizza delivery driver

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tyrone Leegrand, 26, was sentenced to life in prison at a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas hearing Thursday morning.
The judge said Leegrand will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years in prison.
He was convicted of killing Michael Prock, 41, who worked as a pizza delivery driver for Nunzio’s Pizza, located at 7012 Lorain Avenue.
Leegrand was charged with:
- Murder
- 2 counts of felonious assault
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Having weapons while under disability
- Tampering with evidence
According to police, Leegrand approached Prock to rob him after a food delivery around midnight on June 11, 2015.
When Prock arrived near West 59th and Bridge Avenue, Leegrand approached the car to rob him.
Prock began to pull away but Leegrand fired shots into the rear of the car, striking the victim.
He continued to drive down W. 59th Street to Ellen Ave., where he crashed into a pole. He died at the scene as a result of the gunshot wound.
Prosecutors called 23 witnesses to testify over the course of a week and a half trial.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.