Mansfield police search for missing teen boy who was last seen in April

Mansfield police search for missing teen boy who was last seen in April
Logan Taracko (Source: Mansfield police)
May 2, 2019 at 2:57 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 2:57 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy suspected of running away from the Mansfield area.

Logan Taracko may be in the Mansfield or Sandusky areas, according to Ohio investigators.

The teen is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds and has sandy brown hair with brown eyes.

Taracko was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored sweatshirt, jean shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Taracko’s location should contact the Mansfield Police Department at 419-522-1234.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.