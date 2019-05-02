Mansfield police search for missing teen boy who was last seen in April

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy suspected of running away from the Mansfield area.
Logan Taracko may be in the Mansfield or Sandusky areas, according to Ohio investigators.
The teen is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds and has sandy brown hair with brown eyes.
Taracko was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored sweatshirt, jean shorts, and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Taracko’s location should contact the Mansfield Police Department at 419-522-1234.
