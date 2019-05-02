Measles simulator shows how quickly an epidemic can hit in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A new online tool shows how quickly measles can spread if children are not vaccinated, according to researchers.
The measles simulator was developed by the Public Health Dynamics Laboratory in the Graduate School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh.
On the website, users can select their state and city to see the simulation.
The model shows two probable situations, one where 80% of children were vaccinated and another where 95% of children are vaccinated.
When a user clicks on play on both maps, the side where fewer children were vaccinated showed a higher probability of a measles epidemic.
Click here to view the simulator for various areas of Ohio or for different states.
