Northeast Ohio weather: Occasional showers through the night

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Low pressure will move east of the area today with a cold front settling south of Lake Erie and stalling. Another area of low pressure will move out of the Plains and along this boundary tonight. The front will move back south of the area on Friday, as high pressure briefly builds across the Great Lakes. Another low will move northeast across the Ohio Valley Saturday into Sunday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We had quite the stratus cloud deck out there earlier today. Sun has been breaking out throughout the afternoon. Clouds will fill back in tonight.
Temperatures are somewhat tricky today and tomorrow. As far as this afternoon goes, locations along the immediate lakeshore will get stuck in the 50s. A few spots may hit 60°. Farther south, in places like Akron, Canton, and New Philly, we will punch into the 70s.
Rain chances are not that impressive through the afternoon. I think most of us will be fine. However, showers will move in from our west and southwest after 5:00 PM. Take the umbrella along if you have plans tonight. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder too.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by dawn tomorrow.
Soggy Ending To The Work Week:
Are you tired of rain yet? (Me too.) Look on the bright side. At least everything will be nice and green? (It didn’t make me feel any better either.)
Anyway, more showers are in the forecast tomorrow. We’ll dry out along the lakeshore by mid-afternoon, if not sooner than that. A few hit or miss afternoon showers and storms will be possible south of I-80.
Temperature-wise, we’re going to be all over the place on Friday. We’ll wake up in the upper 50s and low 60s. Along the lakeshore, temperatures will fall into the low 50s Friday afternoon. Away from Lake Erie, expect afternoon highs in the mid and upper 60s. We could even see a few more 70s.
Weekend Outlook:
Saturday: Cloudy with showers, especially in our southern counties. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
Looking Ahead:
Things will be warming up next week. I am also cautiously optimistic that we will have THREE dry days in a row: Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Stay tuned.
Monday’s high: 68°
Tuesday’s high: 78°
Wednesday’s high: 74°
Thursday’s high: 63°
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.