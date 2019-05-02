ODOT replaces road sign that mislabeled Geauga County town

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Some Geauga County residents may have been wondering if their town was renamed.
A road sign on Mayfield Road near Townline Road indicated that drivers were heading towards “Hunterburg” instead of the correctly named Huntsburg.
One Facebook user posted: “Did they change the name? It was Huntsburg. Or am I going crazy?”
No, you’re not going crazy.
Huntsburg is a township with a population of more than 3,600 residents, according to Geauga County census statistics.
An Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman said the inaccurate sign was removed on Thursday and will be replaced as soon as possible.
