Ohio police remind residents to keep the grass clippings out of the road

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Sebring Police Department, located in Mahoning County, is reminding Ohioans to make sure that their loose lawn clippings stay in their yard and not in the roadway.

Police say the grass debris “can cause hazards to traffic and congest storm drains,” which could lead to flooding.

There is not a state-level law, but placing grass or leaves in the street is actually illegal in some communities, including Sebring. According to the Sebring Police Department, the village law states:

A) No person shall rake, move or otherwise place any leaves, earth, grass or similar debris upon a public street, alley or other public lands or thoroughfare within the Municipal limits.

B) Each day such offense continues or occurs shall constitute a separate offense.

C) Whoever violates any provision of this section is guilty of a minor misdemeanor for the first offense, and a misdemeanor of the fourth degree for all succeeding offenses.

Refer to your local city ordinances to see if leaving grass in the road is illegal in your area.