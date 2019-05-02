Ohio student banned from high school prom after his racist ‘promposal’ sparks outrage

Ohio student banned from high school prom after his racist ‘promposal’ sparks outrage
By Sia Nyorkor | May 2, 2019 at 4:14 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 8:49 PM

BELLVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A high school student’s invitation to the prom has sparked outrage all over the country.

The student posted a picture on social media, referencing African-Americans picking cotton. He’s holding a sign that says: “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton. But I’m white so I’m picking U for prom.”

He attends school at the Clear Fork Valley Locals School District in Richland County.

After the photo was shared on social media, it sparked a lot of outrage.

When school officials found out, they condemned it as “hurtful and inappropriate.”

In a statement, superintendent of schools Janice Wyckoff said, “the student has removed the post and is remorseful.”

I want to make it clear that our school district is disappointed in this situation. Our student body should not be defined by a single act of a student, who did not think his action through. This is a teachable moment for this student in particular and for all students. This type of speech regardless of the occasion is inappropriate. It is hurtful to everyone. The student has removed the post and is remorseful. The student is not attending the prom. The student now understands there are consequences for words. I want everyone to remember this is a child and adolescent who made a bad decision and is learning a lesson the hard way."

The superintendent also says that the student is not allowed to attend Clear Fork High School’s prom.

