Ohio student banned from high school prom after his racist ‘promposal’ sparks outrage

BELLVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A high school student’s invitation to the prom has sparked outrage all over the country.
The student posted a picture on social media, referencing African-Americans picking cotton. He’s holding a sign that says: “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton. But I’m white so I’m picking U for prom.”
He attends school at the Clear Fork Valley Locals School District in Richland County.
After the photo was shared on social media, it sparked a lot of outrage.
When school officials found out, they condemned it as “hurtful and inappropriate.”
In a statement, superintendent of schools Janice Wyckoff said, “the student has removed the post and is remorseful.”
The superintendent also says that the student is not allowed to attend Clear Fork High School’s prom.
