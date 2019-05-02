Ohio student banned from high school prom after his racist ‘promposal’ sparks outrage

I want to make it clear that our school district is disappointed in this situation. Our student body should not be defined by a single act of a student, who did not think his action through. This is a teachable moment for this student in particular and for all students. This type of speech regardless of the occasion is inappropriate. It is hurtful to everyone. The student has removed the post and is remorseful. The student is not attending the prom. The student now understands there are consequences for words. I want everyone to remember this is a child and adolescent who made a bad decision and is learning a lesson the hard way."