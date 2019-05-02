Peter Mayhew, the actor who brought Chewbacca to life, dead at 74

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The official Twitter account of Peter Mayhew, the actor who portrayed Chewbacca posted a tweet Thursday that the family of Mayhew had shared the news the 74-year-old actor had died.
The tweet read, “The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home.”
The actor, who was over seven feet tall, brought the Chewbacca character to life when he first played the part in George Lucas’ film “Star Wars.”
Mayhew played the beloved Wookiee in five of the films, Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Mayhew was the sidekick to Harrison Ford’s beloved character Han Solo.
