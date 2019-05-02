’Race to Empower’ Comes to University Circle

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Get your exercise while supporting a great cause.
Sunday, May 5, people from across Northeast Ohio will put on their running shoes for the ‘Race to Empower'.
The race supports the United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland.
A 5k and 10k begin at 9 a.m. at 10011 Euclid Ave. If long distances aren’t your thing, a one mile fun run starts at 9:10 a.m. Kids under the age of 10 run for free!
19 News’ own Brian Duffy is the emcee for the event.
You can register for the race here.
