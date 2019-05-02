Solon police arrest suspected impaired driver seen buying vodka after hit-skip crash (video)

SOLON, OH (WOIO) - Police in Solon arrested a woman suspected of driving impaired and crashing into a parked vehicle at Market District before buying more alcohol and fleeing.
Witnesses told police that they saw a driver, later identified as 46-year-old Natalie Depinto, hit a vehicle in the parking lot of the Aurora Road Market District on the afternoon of April 15.
The Solon resident then parked and was seen on store surveillance video walking into the store with difficulty to purchase vodka.
Police say Depinto returned to her car and then left without leaving her contact and insurance information on the parked vehicle, which is required by law.
Officers were able to track Depinto down outside of her residence after a witness provided her vehicle’s license plate information. She was questioned by police, but investigators say Depinto denied being on any medications or consuming alcohol.
Solon police administered a series of field sobriety tests, which indicated that Depinto was impaired.
Depinto was taken to the Solon Correction Center, where she refused to take a breath test. She was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
During her initial court appearance, Depinto pleaded not guilty to both charges. A pre-trial court appearance is scheduled for May 13 in Bedford Municipal Court.
19 News is waiting for a response from Depinto’s attorney.
