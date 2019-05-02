Sprinter breaks Ohio State school record held by gold medalist Jesse Owens

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State University athlete Nick Gray remembers writing school reports on Jesse Owens, but his name will now be forever tied to the legendary sprinter.
“It didn’t even feel that fast,” says Gray.
Gray clocked a 10.17 second 100-meter run at a recent competition held at University of South Carolina. That time beat the 10.2 school record set by Owens in 1936.
“The gun went off and I was almost in last place," Gray said. “I had to fight all the way back. [The race] felt fast. But not that fast.”
The fourth-year biology major was surprised to learn that he broke the record, which had stood for more than 80 years.
“I didn’t think it would be me that would break it, to be honest. I wanted to, but seeing all the greats that have come before me, I was like ‘I’m not going to get it,’” Gray said.
Gray’s strongest event is the 200-meter dash. He also broke a 26-year school record at the same event that day. He’s also an eight-time Big Ten champion and a five-time track and field First Team All-American.
Gray is studying to be a dentist when his schooling ends.
