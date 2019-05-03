Ashtabula city law enforcement targets known drug and criminal locations

ASHTABULA, OH (WOIO) - Ten law enforcement agencies including the Ashtabula City Police Department to target known drug and criminal locations in the Ashtabula City area.
During the two day operation a total of three search warrants were executed.
The following locations were targets of the search warrants.
During the search investigators located marijuana, heroin, approx $3,000 in cash, scales and packaging, hash oil and a firearm along with ammunition at 1404 West 8th (front).
Joseph Turner,age 36, of Ashtabula was arrested and charged with trafficking in narcotics, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.
Charges will be forthcoming on a search at 1134 Hamlin Drive, Ashtabula.
During a search law enforcement found items consistent with trafficking in narcotics, along with suspected methamphetamine.
Steven Zepeda, age 39, of Ashtabula, was arrested and charged with trafficking in narcotics, possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools after a search of 1149 West 9th.
Patterson was taken into custody a short time later on a outstanding warrant and obstructing official business.
During a traffic stop Christopher Boucher , age 32, of Ashtabula was found in possession of heroin, he was arrested for the drug offense and transported to the Ashtabula County Jail.
Following a traffic stop of Samuel Pinkston,age 36,of Ashtabula was found in possession of marijuana.
Pinkston was found to have active warrants through Lorain County.
Pinkston was cited for possession of marijuana and booked into the Ashtabula City jail to wait extradition.
Five additional subjects were taken into custody for outstanding warrants.
The following agencies participated in the investigation.
They include Ashtabula City police , Ashtabula County Sheriff’s, OSHP, US Marshals Service, FBI, Adult Parole Authority, Adult Probation, Geneva Police Department, Conneaut Police Department, and the ATF.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.