Carroll County Sheriff silences skeptics who blame Jonathon Minard’s death on parents

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams took to Facebook to silence any assumptions about the death of Jonathon Minard.
In the post, Williams addresses the social media storm that has brewed since the beginning of the investigation.
Some thought to blame the death of 14-year-old Jonathon on the parents; Williams had this to say:
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jonathon was last seen on the afternoon of Saturday, April 13 at a farm near New Harrisburg.
Investigators say he complained of a toothache and was going to call his mother so that he could go home, but the sheriff’s office said his mother never received that call.
Police found the body of the 14-year-old in a shallow grave in a farm in Washington Township.
