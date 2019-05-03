City reluctant to mount veteran’s memorial designation signs, even after state law passes

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A veteran’s family is trying to honor him in his hometown.
The Cherry Street Bridge in downtown Canal Fulton has become a point of contention as the family of a deceased veteran and the city are at odds over renaming the bridge.
After a bill passed this legislative session, the state is now recognizing the bridge as a memorial for Lance Cpl Michael Stangelo.
“He was proud to be a Marine, and he was very proud to fight for his country," his mother said.
Pam Duval misses her son Michael immensely.
He served two tours in the Middle East.
Friends and family knew he was struggling when he returned home.
His step father, Dave Duval, said, “They knew something was wrong, because he was different from when he left.”
Michael died in surgery nearly three years ago, after an attempt to take his own life.
As she grieved, Pam worked with lawmakers to pass a bill recognizing the Cherry Street bridge as a memorial for her son.
“He played on this bridge as a child, grew up down here,” his step-father said.
“I can come down and say, hey there’s my baby’s bridge, you know, and just see his name and make me smile,” Pam said.
But now, the Duvals are frustrated with their city.
It’s in possession of the signs with Lance Cpl Michael Stangelo’s name on them.
The signs are supposed to go on each end of the bridge.
However, the city is reluctant to put them up.
“I’m very hurt and let down that they would do that,” Pam said. “I don’t understand.”
In an email the city manager told 19 News, “The City of Canal Fulton would like to work with all parties involved. We would also like to follow the law in so doing.”
The city manager gave 19 News a copy of the letter he sent state representatives.
It said the state did not go through the proper procedure to “rename” the Cherry Street bridge.
Plus, he said, this bridge already serves as a memorial for an engineer who worked on it in the 90’s.
“We’re not asking the city council to change anything,” Pam said.
The Duvals said they don’t want to rename anything, they just want to add to what’s already there.
“I mean this was someone from their city, who fought for the city, and I just don’t understand,” she said.
The next city council meeting where the bridge name will likely come up is scheduled for May 7.
