Cleveland bars hoping to stay open until 4 a.m. during MLB All-Star week face deadline

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Cleveland city officials are taking applications for business to extend their liquor licenses until 4 a.m. during MLB All-Star week this July.
The deadline to apply for a “major event” waiver is today, Friday May 3.
This applies to businesses who hold class A-1, A-1-A, A-l-C, A-2 and D liquor licenses.
All applications will be reviewed by the State Division of Liquor control who can deny any or all based on good cause.
John Lane, an owning partner of the Winking Lizard franchise has confirmed both of their downtown locations have applied for the 4 a.m. waiver.
“The spirit of the All-Star game warrants a late night celebration,” Lane said. “People will want to be out having fun and we want to help keep the party going.”
According to city officials, at the time of this article, 46 businesses have applied for the waiver.
The All-Star Game runs July 5 - 9, 2019.
The duration of the waiver will be from Friday, July 5th thru Wednesday, July 10th, 2019
For businesses inside the City of Cleveland, the permit holder must mail or hand-deliver their request to:
· Alex Lackey and Valarie McCall, Cleveland City Hall, Mayor’s Office Room 202, 601 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44114. (submissions via mail must be post-marked by May 3, 2019)
· Email requests can be sent to Alex Lackey at alackey@city.cleveland.oh.us and Chief Valarie McCall at vmccall@city.cleveland.oh.us
