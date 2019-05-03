Cleveland family pleading for help finding 13 year-old who left a runaway note

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -A Cleveland family is pleading for help with finding their 13-year-old son.
Brad Kvet has been missing since Saturday, April 27.
Miguel Gonzalez said he came home from work and found a note from his son saying he was running away.
Gonzalez wouldn’t elaborate on what else the note said.
Visibly sad and worried, Gonzalez said, “I’m tired. I just really want my kid home. It’s not fair. Somebody knows something.”
The only thing Kvet took with him from their Woodbridge Avenue home was his cell phone and his X-Box.
Gonzalez said the phone is turned off.
“He’s very introverted. He’s an in-house gamer type of kid and it doesn’t make sense. I really feel there has to be somebody who knows something," Gonzalez said.
19 News asked, did he seem upset in the days before or before you went to work?
Gonzalez replied, “No, not at all to my knowledge.”
In tears, Brad’s mother said, “Somebody’s got him, been with him, and this has been planned the whole time. Please, just let him come home. Have him call us.”
The family is hoping Brad hears their message and will come home.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the words “God’s Plan,” and blue sneakers.
If you have any information or you think you’ve seen him, call police.
