Cleveland Hopkins International Airport addresses issues from malware on computer systems

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said city officials continue to address the issues stemming from the discovery of malware on Cleveland Hopkins International Airport computer systems.
Mayor Jackson said the airport will keep providing updates to its airlines, tenants, and staff on the matter.
The City of Cleveland is now reformatting all Port Control’s user computers with a new operating system and applications to further ensure cyber security, according to Mayor Jackson.
Employee access to emails has reportedly been restored.
Mayor Jackson said the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has shared cyber security tips for end users to ensure they understand potential threats and best practices.
