Cleveland Indians place pitcher Corey Kluber on 10-day IL with fractured throwing arm

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians organization announced on Friday that Corey Kluber has been placed on the 10-day Injured List related to his fractured arm sustained when he was hit by a line drive.
Kluber was examined by Cleveland Clinic physicians on Thursday. A CT scan and x-ray confirmed the non-displaced fractured ulna in Kluber’s right arm.
The good news: Kluber will not require surgery at this time.
The Cy Young award winner’s throwing arm took the brunt of a 102-mph line drive on Wednesday during a road game against the Miami Marlins.
The Indians say Kluber, who has a 2-3 records with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts this year, will be re-examined again at the Cleveland Clinic in three or four weeks.
