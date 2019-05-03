Cleveland Indians place pitcher Corey Kluber on 10-day IL with fractured throwing arm

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, right, leaves during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Miami. Kluber was hit by a single hit by Marlins' Brian Anderson. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky)
By Chris Anderson | May 3, 2019 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 3:09 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians organization announced on Friday that Corey Kluber has been placed on the 10-day Injured List related to his fractured arm sustained when he was hit by a line drive.

Kluber was examined by Cleveland Clinic physicians on Thursday. A CT scan and x-ray confirmed the non-displaced fractured ulna in Kluber’s right arm.

The good news: Kluber will not require surgery at this time.

The Cy Young award winner’s throwing arm took the brunt of a 102-mph line drive on Wednesday during a road game against the Miami Marlins.

The Indians say Kluber, who has a 2-3 records with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts this year, will be re-examined again at the Cleveland Clinic in three or four weeks.

