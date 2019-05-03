Crews working to clear scene after semi rollover on I-71 in Medina County

MONTVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that left a semi truck rolled over on its side.
According to Montville Township Police, the truck was traveling northbound on I-71 before it spun out.
The driver walked away with an unspecified minor injury.
Per ODOT: I-71 Northbound, before SR 18, has the right lane closed due to the crash.
Public safety crews will do their best to clear the area in the next few hours, police say.
