Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department computer glitch costs taxpayers thousands in court delays

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It has happened several times, and is costing taxpayers a large amount of money: a computer glitch in a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office computer system.
The latest snafu happened yesterday and ground the Justice Center’s courtrooms to a halt for hours.
The Justice Center is a busy place.
Every day in the arraignment room alone dozens of people accused of crimes have their first appearance.
After a bond is set deputies take them for processing, which includes fingerprints, a DNA swab and mug shot.
However on Thursday only people appearing in person were able to be heard. Video screens where people locked up appear were working, but there were no prisoners.
Why no prisoners in courtrooms?
It’s because the computer system that tells deputies which prisoners need to be brought up for arraignments, trials or pleas were down.
Prisoners stayed in their cells, and courtrooms sat idle. It’s reportedly the third time it has happened in recent months.
“First off, let me apologize for the delay. We were told that there was an issue with the sheriff’s department’s computer system, and we were unable to access the prisoners so I’m sorry for everybody that that inconvenienced,” is the way Judge Emily Hagan began a sentencing.
More than one judge had to apologize, including presiding and administrative Judge John Russo.
In a letter to court staff he wrote: “I have been advised that due to a computer glitch NO jail list was prepared for ANY of our dockets this morning. Please be patient with the process this morning.”
There are 34 judges on the Common Pleas bench, which added up to a lot of wasted time.
By the time Tyrone Leeguard came into Judge Hagan’s courtroom three prosecutors sat and waited along with a defense attorney.
Five deputies, a court reporter and the judge, all being paid by taxpayers.
Most importantly, the anguished murder victim’s family had to wait.
19 News reached out to the sheriff for a comment on the problem. A county spokeswoman called back. We were told that the flaw was in a program called the I-max system.
It is described as outdated.
A new state-of-the-art system called X-jail is on the way. It is used in 2,200 jails around the country and is expected to be installed soon.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.