Erie County motorcycle crash claims life of 51-year-old man

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a crash between a SUV and motorcycle that occurred in Berlin Township on Wednesday at about 12:31 p.m.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Escape driven by an 87-year-old woman of Vermilion was traveling westbound on US 6 while a 1997 Harley Davidson was driven by 51-year-old Matthew Solberg of Huron.
The woman failed to yield while turning left into a parking lot and struck the motorcycle near mile marker 21, according to highway patrol.
Troopers said both the Ford and Harley Davidson came to a rest at the south side of the roadway.
According to the highway patrol, the woman sustained serious injuries from the crash and was transported to Firelands Hospital by North Central EMS.
The passenger in the Ford was treated at the scene and released, highway patrol said.
Troopers confirmed both women in the Ford were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Highway Patrol said Solberg sustained serious injuries from the crash and was transported to Cleveland MetroHealth Hospital by helicopter.
Solberg died from his injuries at the hospital at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the highway patrol.
Troopers said a 44-year-old woman of Huron riding on the back of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries from the crash and was transported to Firelands Hospital by Huron EMS.
The Highway Patrol stated both the man and the woman on the motorcycle were ejected onto the roadway and were not wearing helmets.
The crash remains under investigation.
Dunn Rite Towing, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Huron Fire and EMS, Life Flight, and North Central EMS assisted on scene.
