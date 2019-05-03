Cleveland Browns DB Greedy Williams not backing off Super Bowl prediction (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It took only two questions before Greedy Williams was asked about his Draft Night Super Bowl prediction, and the Browns rookie backed it up ... sort of.
“I know one thing – that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year – that’s a fact."
That’s what Williams previously said during an interview after he was selected.
“That was just excitement that day,” Williams said at the team’s Rookie Mini-Camp on Friday. “I was excited to know what we had, so you know right now I’m at work, so I’m definitely learning the playbook, coming in ready to work, and hopefully everyone works towards that goal."
The second-round pick was then asked if he’s backing off the prediction.
“I mean, that’s what I said," Williams said.
The Browns traded up from the 49th spot in Round 2 to the 46th spot to land Williams, a tall, quick cornerback who some considered the top cover corner in the draft.
The former LSU Tiger is joining some familiar faces, namely Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, two fellow LSU alums.
“We always bond on brotherhood,” Williams said. “We got a group called NFL LSU ... it’s a fraternity, and with me coming in, he (Odell) was excited, and Jarvis Landry was excited.”
