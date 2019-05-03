Highway Patrol: Possibly homicidal, suicidal patient surrendered after escaping ambulance, stealing truck in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a patient being transported from Wooster to Columbus in a private ambulance transport is in custody after escaping.
Troopers said 41-year-old Travis L. Thornburg voluntarily committed himself into Wooster Community Hospital saying he was homicidal and suicidal.
Highway Patrol said Thornburg was not restrained while being transported to Columbus for treatment when he threatened to harm the ambulance driver unless he pulled over to let him out.
After the ambulance stopped to let Thornburg out on Interstate 71 at milepost 174, he fled on foot and stole a red Ford from a residence west of the interstate on Hickory Lane, according to troopers.
He was wearing a hospital gown at the time of the escape and took a bag of personal belongings with him, according to the Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, a resident on Cemetary Road near Lucas called the sheriff’s office and described the Ford and Thornburg were on her property.
Highway Patrol said deputies, troopers and US Marshals set up a perimeter when the woman said she last saw the suspect heading to the wooded area towards Hanley Road behind her home.
Authorities located Thornburg on Hanley Road at Berry Road, according to Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol said Thornburg obeyed verbal commands, surrendered to a trooper without incident, and was transported to Richland County Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office is reportedly charging Thornberg with theft of a motor vehicle while the Ohio State Highway Patrol is charging him with menacing.
