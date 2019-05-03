Man drops gun, shoots himself in genitals

LINCOLN, NE (KNPL/Gray News) – Lincoln Police said a man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he dropped his gun, it went off and shot him in the genitals, KNPL reported.
Police were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to Bryan West hospital on a report of a gunshot wound.
Police said the man was walking in the city when he accidentally dropped his .22 caliber handgun.
The gun fired, according to police, and the bullet struck him in the genitals.
The man, Peter Jacobsson, was cited for discharging a weapon in the city and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
