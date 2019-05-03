Multiple people shot during random drive-by paintball gun assaults, Euclid police say

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Police are trying to track down a group of suspects accused of driving around Euclid and wildly shooting at people with paintball guns.
The most recent incidents occurred on April 30 just after 8 p.m. in the Shirley Avenue and Farringdon Avenue neighborhood, while a second incident took place on May 2 at approximately 9:15 p.m. near Kennison Avenue and East 216th Street as well as East 200th Street near Ball Avenue.
Police say two vehicles, described as an older black Buick and blue sedan, were said to be involved in the April incident.
The vehicle involved in the May incident was unable to be identified because the bright headlights were turned on, making it difficult to see.
Police ask that anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle with people shooting paintball guns or have any additional information regarding the recent assaults contact the department at 216-731-1234.
