Northeast Ohio weather: Rain winds down tonight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A cold front will slowly sag across the area today. This front will settle near the Ohio River for Saturday. High pressure will nose in over the weekend, moving overhead on Sunday. A cold front from the Upper Midwest will move over the area on Monday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! This weather is something else, isn’t it? Rain, fog, rain, more fog. Is this London, Seattle, or Cleveland?
Anyway, this lakeshore fog has been awful, right? I do expect some gradual improvements through the afternoon. Unfortunately, we may be looking at more fog developing overnight. Should the National Weather Service issue any Fog Advisories, we will let you know.
The cold front I mentioned above has been draped over the area all day. It will continue to slowly move south through the afternoon and into the evening. In its wake, temperatures will fall into the mid 40s tonight. Brr!
We have also seen some scattered showers today. These should come to an end before 10:00 PM.
Weekend Outlook:
Early this week, it looked like we might be in for a rainy Saturday. We have decided to greatly scale back our Saturday rain chances. However, I can’t rule out a passing shower Saturday, Saturday night, or Sunday morning, mainly in our southern and southeastern counties.
We’ll wake up to more fog on Saturday morning. Fog will lift after lunchtime, giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Skies will remain generally cloudy through Sunday morning. We will see more in the way of sunshine Sunday afternoon.
Temperature-wise, we’re forecasting below-average numbers through the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only climb into the mid and upper 50s. A few spots south of Cleveland will get into the low 60s. We’ll be just a touch warmer on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 60s along the lakeshore. South of Cleveland, we should be able to get into the upper 60s.
Looking Ahead:
Things will be warming up next week, at least for a few days.
Monday’s high: 73°
Tuesday’s high: 73° (I’ll be honest, we may bump this up a few degrees over the coming days. Stay tuned.)
Wednesday’s high: 63°
Thursday’s high: 61°
Friday’s high: 60°
We are going to keep Monday’s forecast dry. Scattered showers are in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Just what we need. More rain.
Rainfall Numbers:
Just for kicks, let’s talk rainfall numbers. After all, it has done nothing but rain lately.
For May so far, we have seen 0.63” at Cleveland-Hopkins. What’s considered normal for this point in the month? 0.22”. That is a surplus of 0.41”. This does not include today’s rain.
April was also very wet. We recorded a trace or more of rainfall at Cleveland-Hopkins on 23 days out of the month. That’s a lot of rainy days.
We finished the month of April with 4.01” of rainfall. What’s considered normal for the month of April? 3.49”.
We have recorded rain at Cleveland-Hopkins every day so far this month.
May 1st: 0.26"
May 2nd: 0.37"
May 3rd: Still raining
The last six days of April, we recorded rain at the airport.
The last time we had two days in a row with NO rain at Cleveland-Hopkins was way back in early April. On April 2nd and 3rd, we did not record any rain at the airport.
