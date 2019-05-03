Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers, storms, fog, and chilly today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A cold front continues to slowly slide through the area. Temperatures will be falling once the front passes.
The chill will be really felt near the lake with the wind off of it with temperatures crashing through the 50s. High humidity in the atmosphere will lead to quite a bit of fog today.
Showers will be around. I do think some storms could mix in south and east of Cleveland as the cold front tracks through.
Eventually it will dry out later this afternoon area wide. Low clouds in the forecast tonight and tomorrow.
A chilly Saturday ahead along the lake shore counties as we only rise into the mid 50s for a high. An area of low pressure will track into eastern Kentucky Saturday evening.
Moisture does sneak back in here. I have showers in play tomorrow afternoon and Saturday evening.
The better risk of rain will be south of Cleveland.
