Ohio appellate court rules lost embryos were not living persons

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio appellate court recently ruled that an embryo of one Cleveland family shouldn’t be considered a living person.
The 8th District Ohio Court of Appeals ruled Thursday against Rick and Wendy Penniman, who were seeking a declaration regarding their embryos, which were lost in a freezer malfunction at University Hospitals last year.
Their attorney argued before a panel of judges that an embryo should be considered a person and not property, and the judge ruled otherwise.
It was a 2-1 ruling in the Ohio State Court of Appeals.
University Hospitals said human error was an issue in the incident, as the tank was turned off.
They released a statement a Friday morning:
"We agree with the Court of Appeals’ decision to apply settled Ohio law with regard to embryos in the context of this case.”
