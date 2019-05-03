Ohio police: Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected cause of death for 4 family members, 3 dogs

GENOA TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Police in Ohio say that carbon monoxide is the likely cause of death for two adults and two teen children who were discovered dead in their home Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the family’s home on Lewis Center Road in Genoa Township, which is located near Columbus in Delaware County, after a relative reported that the family complained of feeling ill. No one had been able to contact the family for three days, according to the Genoa Township Police Department.
Investigators saw an unresponsive individual from outside of the house, which then prompted the decision to enter the home.
Once inside, police and paramedics found four family members and three pet dogs dead inside.
They were identified by police as:
- Richard Gabriel Reitter III, 50 years old
- Jennifer Reitter, 49 years old
- Richard Gabriel Reitter IV, 15 years old
- Grace Reitter, 13 years old
Carbon monoxide is the suspected cause of death at this time, but investigators are waiting for official determination from the coroner.
During an update from police on Friday, authorities said the levels of gas inside the house were so high, they were actually unmeasurable with the tools they had accessible.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say signs of carbon monoxide poisoning are similar to flu symptoms; headache, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting.
The investigation with Genoa Township police and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.
