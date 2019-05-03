Ohio politicians weigh in on court’s decision ordering state’s congressional map be redrawn for 2020 elections

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court ruled that Ohio’s congressional map is unconstitutional and, as a result, ordered that a new one is mapped out for the 2020 elections.

Friday’s ruling signals that Ohio’s congressional map was drawn to benefit Republicans. Essentially, the decision will block Ohio from holding another election under the current congressional districting.

From Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose:

“Ohioans overwhelmingly approved our bipartisan effort to create a better process to draw congressional districts following the 2020 census.”

“Make no mistake, our office will work with county boards of elections to administer fair, accurate and secure elections in 2020, pending the conclusion of the judicial process.”

Democrats said the map gave Republicans an advantage, touting the court’s decision as a win, while Republicans say the current map was a bipartisan effort.

From Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken:

“When Democrats can’t win at the ballot box, they try to change the rules. This is a partisan political ploy which diminishes the rights of voters. Ohio voters have already voted on how we will draw our congressional maps which had bipartisan support. This decision is a fundamentally political act and we look forward to this process playing out in the courts.”

Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur stated:

“Today, Ohio’s Southern District Court justly and unanimously ruled for the people of Ohio. Extreme radical partisan gerrymandering is about politicians picking their constituents. In a healthy democracy, constituents should be those who pick their elected leaders. In Ohio, our deeply partisan and illegally drawn districts were gerrymandered by Republicans and for Republicans, not for the people. These districts were drawn without regard for existing communities or counties and purposefully diluted the votes of millions of Ohioans. I am optimistic that today’s ruling moves us one step closer to restoration of a fair electoral system in the Buckeye State. A fair map will create compact districts that respect existing communities and counties in Ohio’s home rule tradition. It is our duty to end partisan gerrymandering once and for all, and to restore fair representation for all Americans.”

According to Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper:

“We applaud the decision from the federal Southern District court today recognizing Ohio’s congressional map as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander and calling for the map to be changed before the 2020 election.

“As a factual matter, this is a damning decision, confirming what we have said for a long time: through a secretive process, Ohio Republican leaders rigged elections in this state for the entire decade, depriving voters of a meaningful choice in almost every legislative election since 2011.

“Going forward, our state’s congressional districts must be fair and truly representative of Ohioans, and the redrawing of the map should begin right away. Unfair, partisan maps have poisoned Ohio and national politics for decades. Today’s decision is a victory for Ohio voters, a victory for fair, competitive elections and a victory for democracy.

“Now, current state leaders have a choice to make in response to today’s historic decision -- they can at long last stand for democracy, or they can keep using taxpayer dollars to protect a shameful, rigged map that has deprived Ohioans of their constitutional rights for close to a decade."

Democratic leader from Akron, Emilia Sykes said:

“Today’s ruling is a victory for voters that upholds our fundamental American values of free and fair elections. This decision means voters will have their voices heard and have elected officials who work for their districts – not just special interests or political parties.

“After decades of mistrust, predetermined outcomes and representation rigged against the voter, our state will have a real opportunity to give taxpayers an honest choice.

“I am proud of the recent state constitutional changes to congressional redistricting that Democrats successfully won, and I look forward to testing principles of those reforms before the 2020 census to put people over politics in Ohio.

“Ultimately, the court was right – the people of Ohio must be represented and communities must be kept whole. The people of Ohio deserve fair districts.”

The ruling will likely be taken to the U.S. Supreme Court for appeal.

19 News is awaiting for more responses from Republican legislators from Ohio.