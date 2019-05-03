Ohio’s free fishing days are here; here are the best lakes in the state for anglers this weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For two days, the Ohio of Department of Natural Resources is opening the public waterways up to all Ohio residents who wish to fish.
This year’s “Free Fishing Days” take place on May 4 and May 5. There is no need to obtain a fishing license for Ohio’s Free Fishing Days.
The events offer Ohio residents of all ages to experience the fun of catching a fish in the state’s public waters, including Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River.
More than 44 million sport fish were stocked in Ohio’s public waters in 2018, which means there should be plenty of walleye, trout, perch, and bass to catch.
The ODNR ranked the best inland lakes for fishing in 2019. The top inland fishing spots in Northeast Ohio include:
- West Branch Lake in Portage County, especially for muskellunge
- Mosquito Creek Lake in Trumbull County, especially for walleye
- Pymatuning Lake in Ashtabula County, especially for sunfish
- Portage Lakes in Summit County, especially for black bass
- Atwood Lake in Carroll and Tuscarawas counties, especially for crappie
- Springfield Lake in Summit County, especially for channel catfish
Click here for the top inland lakes in:
“Ohio has world-class fishing, and our free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to experience what the state has to offer,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “I invite Ohioans to take some time to get outside with family and friends to enjoy our wonderful natural resources.”
An annual fishing license, which is required for all Ohio residents 16 years old or older, costs $19 per year. Lifetime fishing licenses can also be purchased.
